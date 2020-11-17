Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Retailers Call For Unwinding Of Restrictions Before December.

: 17/11/2020 - 13:13
Author: Ciara Plunkett
shopping_centre_escalator_black_and_white_pexels.jpeg

Retailers are calling on the government to unwind retail restrictions ahead of level 5 expiring at the start of December.

Retail Ireland says businesses are becoming increasingly concerned about their ability to manage social distancing, queueing and stock replenishment in the run up to Christmas.

It comes as its November Retail Monitor shows the drop in footfall here has been among the worst in Europe since the covid crisis started.

Retail Ireland says public health will be the priority over the coming weeks and businesses are taking extra steps to ensure a safe Christmas for customers.

 

Stock image; Pexels

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!