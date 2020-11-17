Retailers Call For Unwinding Of Restrictions Before December.

Retailers are calling on the government to unwind retail restrictions ahead of level 5 expiring at the start of December.

Retail Ireland says businesses are becoming increasingly concerned about their ability to manage social distancing, queueing and stock replenishment in the run up to Christmas.

It comes as its November Retail Monitor shows the drop in footfall here has been among the worst in Europe since the covid crisis started.

Retail Ireland says public health will be the priority over the coming weeks and businesses are taking extra steps to ensure a safe Christmas for customers.

Stock image; Pexels