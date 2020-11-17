Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Govt. Scraps Plans To Fine People For Drinking Alcohol Outside In Groups.

: 17/11/2020 - 13:30
Author: Ciara Plunkett
euro_currency_sharp_colours_pexels.jpeg

The Government has scrapped proposals to fine people for drinking alcohol outside in groups.

They had been considering the idea after footage emerged on social media of large numbers of people having take-away pints outside.

Stephanie Rohan reports.

newstalk1233531.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Pexels
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!