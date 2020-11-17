Listen: Bill Outlawing Provision Of Online Porn To Children To Come Before The Dáil Today.

A bill making it illegal for Internet companies to provide pornography to children online will go before the Dail later.

TD's will discuss the Protection of Children Bill, which is being put forward by Aontu.

Leader of the party, Peadar Toibin, says it's a serious issue that needs to be addressed:

Almost 60 percent of teenage boys in Ireland have seen pornography before they've turned 13.

Dr Kate Dawson, who's behind the NUI Galway research, says it's very common:

