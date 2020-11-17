Listen Live Logo

Car Impounded During Naas RPU Operation Fanacht Checkpoint.

: 17/11/2020 - 16:38
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Naas Gardai have impounded a car during an Operation Fanacht checkpoint.

It took place in Allenwood last night.

The driver of the vehicle was on a learner permit, was unaccompanied and had not L plates.

Fines and penalty points were issued.

Image courtesy An Garda Siochana

 

