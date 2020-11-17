Listen Live Logo

KCC Awaits Approval To Move To Athy Southern Distributor Road Tendering Stage.

: 17/11/2020 - 16:57
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kildare County Council is now awaiting approval to proceed to the tendering stage for the €42.5 million Athy Southern Distributor Road.

The route, first suggested in the 1970s, is designed to funnel chronic traffic congestion out of the town centre.

Land acquisition for the scheme is underway.

Site and archaeological investigations have been carried out, as well as the advance works

The tendering stage is expected to take 9 months.

Kildare Senator Fiona O'Loughlin  says "The aim of the scheme is to reduce traffic levels on the N78 through Athy, to provide an alternative safer route in the vicinity of the town

and to improve accessibility, all of which are greatly needed.  I hope that being a part of the NDP will be a significant bonus to the project and that Athy will benefit from this improved infrastructure within the next few years."

 

