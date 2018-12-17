Full, Early Review Of Kildare's Development Levies Scheme Sought.

A full review of Kildare's Development Levies scheme is being called for.

Levies are imposed on virtually all forms of construction in the county, from one-off homes, to large scale industrial buildings.

The monies are used by Kildare County Council to fund its operations.

The scale of charges currently in effect was adopted in 2015, and is not scheduled for review until 2022.

The 6 Fine Gael members of Kildare County Council, Brett, Durkan, Hillis, Neville, Scully and Weld, are asking for that review to be conducted four years early.

Their motion will be debated at today's KCC meeting.

Stock image.