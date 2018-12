Limited free parking for the festive season comes in to being in two towns in the county today.

In Kildare Town, parking in Kildare County Council spaces will be free, Monday to Friday, between 9am and 11am.

Outside these times, normal parking fees apply.

In Naas, there will be no charge for parking in car parks at New Row, Fairgreen, Abbey Street, Boyle's and Hedermans until January 2nd.

Fees apply at all other locations.

In both towns, enforcement of illegal parking will continue.