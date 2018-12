Google has completed the purchase of another two buildings in Dublin's Docklands.

Their purchase of South Bank House and The Warehouse on Barrow Street adds a further 81 thousand 5 hundred square feet of office space to their property portfolio in the city.

Both buildings sit close to the company's existing offices in the area, and are located next to Boland's Quay, a mixed-use development due for completion in 2020, which was also bought by Google in May of this year.