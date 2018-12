Gardaí have named the baby girl found on Dublin beach, Belle.

The infant was discovered in Balbriggan on Saturday morning by a woman who was cleaning the area.

No foul play was involved in the death of the newborn.

Gardaí are concerned for the well-being of the mother and have asked her to come forward.

File image: Balbriggan Beach, 16/12/18, RollingNews.