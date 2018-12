An investigation is underway after a man in his twenties was seriously assaulted in County Offaly.

It's after a man was found with serious head injuries at Munny, Kilcormac at 6 O'clock on Saturday evening.

He was taken to Tullamore General Hospital for treatment.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses and in particular, they want to speak to anyone who who was in the Kilcormac area on Saturday between have past five and half six in the evening, to contact them.