There will be diversions to traffic, northbound, on the M7 overnight.

Kildare County Council says traffic will be diverted to via the off-slip road at Naas North, and will rejoin the motorway via the on-slip at the same exit.

KCC says this is necessary to allow crossing-out works to take place below the junction.

Diversions will be in effect from 10pm tonight until 6am on Tuesday morning.

File image: RollingNews.