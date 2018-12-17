K Drive

35 Nurses At Dublin Hospital Face Backlog In Working Permits.

: 12/17/2018 - 16:29
Author: Ciara Plunkett
doctors_2.jpg

35 nurses at the Mater Hospital Dublin have been warned they may no longer be able to work in Ireland, due to a backlog in processing work permits.

They're currently awaiting crucial documents to stay working in Ireland, but there have been administrative delays in getting these from the Department of Business and the Irish Naturalisation and Immigration Service.

Many of the nurses have been working here for several years in specialist areas, and without the necessary documents they won't be able to work during one of the busiest periods for Irish hospitals. 

 

Stock image.

