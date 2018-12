Publicans in Kerry have backed a motion calling for the closure of the Dáil bar.

Killarney publican Sean O'Mahony brought the proposal before a recent meeting of the Kerry branch of the Vintners' Federation.

He wants to see the bar in the Houses of the Oireachtas in Dublin shut, saying TDs and senators shouldn't be drinking while undertaking their work.

The motion will go before the Vintners' Federation of Ireland's National Congress in the New Year.