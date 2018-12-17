Up-Date On Appointment Of Consultants For Sallins Community Lands Sought.

An up-date on the appointment of consultants for the Sallins community lands is being sought.

KCC acquired 48 acres of land in the town in 2016.

In September, it began preparing a brief for the appointment of consultants to develop a masterplan for the site.

Once the time-frame for preparing a master-plan has been established, a public consultation on how the lands used will take place.

KCC anticipates this will occur early next year.

The motion, by Fianna Fáil Cllr., Carmel Kelly, will be debated at the December meeting of the Naas Municipal District tomorrow.