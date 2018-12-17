K Drive

PNA Members Vote In Favour Of Industrial Action.

Psychiatric nurses have voted in favour of taking industrial action, up to and including strike action.

Members of the Kildare based Psychiatric Nurses Association voted 95 percent in favour of taking action, which they say is in response to the recruitment and retention crisis in the health service.

The PNA is calling on both the Department of Health and the HSE to engage with them in a bid to resolve the issue.

The association, headquartered in Sallins,  says it will reflect on the outcome of the ballot and present a plan to the board when they next meet on January 10th.

