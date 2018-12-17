K Drive

House Of Commons To Vote On Brexit Withdrawal Agreement In Mid-January.

: 12/17/2018 - 16:58
Author: Ciara Plunkett
house_of_commons_wiki.jpg

The meaningful vote on the Brexit withdrawal agreement will happen in the week of the 14th of January. 

The British Prime Minister has said she still wants further assurances on the Brexit backstop from EU leaders. 

While British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says that Theresa May achieved nothing during last week's trip to Brussels. 

He's called for a vote on the deal to happen this week and threatened a no confidence vote in the Prime Minister if it doesn't.

Mrs May told the House of Commons a second Brexit referendum is not going to happen - and urged MPs to get behind the deal on the table. 

