The DSPCA is calling on the government to withdraw all funding to the greyhound industry.

The animal charity says it's caring for 12 dogs after they were seized in Dublin Port, destined for Spain over the weekend.

It says the injured animals were registered with the Irish Greyhound Stud Book and 9 of them had recently raced.

The DSPCA says "this flies in the face of the illusion being created that animal welfare is being taken seriously".