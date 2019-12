Two men have been charged in connection with a shooting in Dublin last month.

Wayne Whelan was found inside a burning car in the Mount Andrew area of Lucan on Monday, November 18th.

He had been shot a number of times before the car was set alight.

Two men, who were arrested last Thursday in connection with the murder investigation, are due before Blanchardstown District Court this morning.

A woman who was also detained, has been released without charge and a file is to be prepared for the DPP.