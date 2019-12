A candlelit vigil will take place in Dublin later today to mark International Day to Eliminate Violence Against Sex Workers.

Sex Worker Alliance Ireland says violent crime against them has risen by 92 percent since a law came into effect in 2017.

The vigil will get underway at six o'clock this evening outside Leinster House.

Sex Workers Alliance Ireland Director, Kate McGrew says many are reluctant to go the Gardaí to report crime: