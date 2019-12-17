Smoky Coal Ban Extended To 10 Towns.

The smoky coal ban has been extended to all towns with populations of more than 10,000 people.

From September of next year, smoky coal will be banned in thirteen additional towns across Cavan, Cork, Kerry, Longford, Mayo, Meath, Offaly and Waterford.

Minister for Climate Action and the Environment Richard Bruton says the extension is being brought in to address immediate health concerns in these towns.

He has also announced that the government would not be proceeding with a nationwide ban on smoky coal.

LIST OF TOWNS:

County Cavan: Cavan Town

Cork: Cobh, Midleton and Mallow

Kerry: Killarney

Longford: Longford Town

Mayo: Castlebar, Ballina

Meath: Ashbourne, Laytown-Bettystown

Offaly: Tullamore

Waterford: Tramore

Wexford: Enniscorthy

