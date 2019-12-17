Ceol Agus Caint

with
Clem Ryan

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Smoky Coal Ban Extended To 10 Towns.

: 12/17/2019 - 15:52
Author: Ciara Plunkett
coal_in_mans_hand_pixabay.jpg

The smoky coal ban has been extended to all towns with populations of more than 10,000 people.

From September of next year, smoky coal will be banned in thirteen additional towns across Cavan, Cork, Kerry, Longford, Mayo, Meath, Offaly and Waterford.

Minister for Climate Action and the Environment Richard Bruton says the extension is being brought in to address immediate health concerns in these towns.

He has also announced that the government would not be proceeding with a nationwide ban on smoky coal.

LIST OF TOWNS:
County Cavan:    Cavan Town
Cork: Cobh, Midleton and Mallow
Kerry: Killarney
Longford: Longford Town
Mayo: Castlebar, Ballina
Meath:    Ashbourne, Laytown-Bettystown
Offaly: Tullamore
Waterford: Tramore
Wexford: Enniscorthy

 

Stock image: Pixabay

 

 

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!