GPs surgeries across Co. Kildare are finding it difficult to cope with the number of people attending with colds and flu.

Attendance by otherwise healthy adults and children for colds or flu means waiting times for all patients can be lengthened, significantly.

Anyone who has the flu is advised to rest at home, drink lots of fluids and take paracetamol or ibuprofen to ease any symptoms.

Dr. Brendan O'Shea is a GP, and Medical Director at K Doc.

Stock image: Pexels