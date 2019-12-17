HSE Given An Extra €50M To Fund Disability Services

The HSE has been given an extra €50 million to fund disability services and more support for older people.

It will have a budget of just over 17 billion euro for 2020 - a 6 per cent increase on this year.

Among the measures are 70 million for the Fair Deal nursing home scheme and 10 million for primary and community services.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid says there's still difficulties facing the service - and that restrictions on staff recruitment will remain in place for next year:



File image; RollingNews