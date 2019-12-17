Ceol Agus Caint

Severance Payments For 30 Senior Garda Managers Approved By Government.

: 12/17/2019 - 17:35
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Government's approved a severance programme for Senior Garda managers.

The aim is to encourage the elimination of 30 posts at senior rank, as a result of the restructuring of the organisation.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan says the cost of the scheme will be around 6 point 5 million euro in 2020.
 

