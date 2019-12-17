2nd Count Underway In IFA Presidential Election.

A second count is underway to elect the next Irish Farmers' Association President.

There's 900 votes separating the two remaining candidates to succeed Joe Healy.

After nearly 8 hours of counting, the first result in a very tight contest was announced just after 5 O'Clock.

IFA Livestock Chairman Angus Woods has been eliminated, with 7,149 votes, which are being redistributed.

The two candidates left are Munster Chairman John Coughlan and National Treasurer Tim Cullinan.

Leading the way is Tim Cullinan on 36% and in a strong position, with John Coughlan on 32%.

The IFA has around 70,000 members, but just under 23,000 voted across the nearly 1,000 branches.

Earlier Galway suckler farmer Pat Murphy was elected Connacht chair.

Shane Beatty, the IFA Election Count Centre, Castleknock, Dublin