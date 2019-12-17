Recount Ordered In IFA Deputy President Ballot.

A recount has been ordered in the race for IFA Deputy President.

It's after both candidates, Kildare IFA Chair Brian Rushe and Thomas Cooney, got 50 per cent of the vote each.

There's just 36 votes separating the candidates, with Brian Rushe holding the narrow lead.

Thomas Cooney has requested a recount, which will take place after the second count for IFA President ends.



17/12/2019. IFA National Count 2019. Pictured the Irish Farmers Association National Count 2019. Pictured Counting to elect the 16th President and Deputy President of IFA in the Castleknock Hotel, Dublin this morning. Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie