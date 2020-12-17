Kildare Today

Listen: Scally Says Northern Ireland Should Go Back In To Lockdown.

: 17/12/2020 - 09:15
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Professor Gabriel Scally's calling for Northern Ireland to go back into lockdown.

Health minister Robin Swann will bring a number of new proposals to the Stormont Executive today, to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Deputy first minister Michelle O'Neill says there's 'no doubt' intervention is needed.

Hospitals are operating at 105 per cent capacity, and 510 new coronavirus cases were reported yesterday.

The North's lockdown was lifted last Friday, but Professor Scally says more restrictions are needed again.

File image: Prof. Gabriel Scally

