Gardaí have arrested two men and seized 140,000 euro worth of Cocaine in Kildare.

Gardaí carried out a search at a residential property in Kilteel, Naas.

The drugs along with jet skis, a speed boat, a Rolex watch and other items were seized.

Two men, one in their 30s and one in their 20s were arrested at the scene and brought to Tallaght Garda station

Both men have since been charged and are due to appear before Naas District Court this morning.

Image courtesy An Garda Siochana