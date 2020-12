Taoiseach Micheál Martin is restricting his movements pending the results of a COVID test.

He was in contact with French President Emmanuel Macron at the European Council last week.

President Macron has tested positive for COVID-19 - and the Taoiseach is restricting his movements as a precaution.

Micheál Martin has had a rapid test with the results expected this afternoon.

File image: RollingNews