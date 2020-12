More than half a million real Irish Christmas trees are set to be sold this year.

Over 150,000 families have switched from plastic to a real one over the last three years.

Members of the Irish Christmas Tree Growers are reporting their busiest year on record.

Chair of the I-C-T-G, Kildare grower, Martin Kelleher, says there is a range of reasons people choose the authentic option:

Stock image: Pixabay