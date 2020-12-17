K Drive

TD To Raise Fire Safety Concerns In The Dáil About Kildare Centre For People With Intellectual Disabilities.

: 17/12/2020 - 15:37
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dail_chamber_ceann_comhairles_seat_rollingnews.jpg

A TD is to raise fire safety concerns about a Kildare centre for people with intellectual disabilites in the Dáil tonight.

Fianna Fáil TD, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, will question Health Minister, Stephen Donnelly, on matters connected to the Camphill Dunshane Community, outside Naas.

She will also highlight "the need to ensure residents are not evicted"

This is one of several Topical Issues selected today by Ceann Comhairle, Kildare South's Seán O'Fearghail

It is scheduled for discussion from 11.14 pm.

 

 

File image: RollingNews

