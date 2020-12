A 23-year-old man has been jailed for six years for a violent burglary that left a 75-year-old man in fear of his life.

Dean Quigley, of Temple Road, Blackrock, Dublin, was also sentenced today for a separate attack on a young woman, who thought he was going to kill her.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney has this report, which some listeners may find upsetting:

File image: CCJ/RollingNews