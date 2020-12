The head of the HSE says discussions with Pfizer are ongoing to secure 10 thousand doses of its coronavirus vaccine before the new year.

It's been confirmed vaccinations across the EU - including Ireland - will start between the 27th and 29th of this month.

European regulators are meeting next Monday to discuss whether the Pfizer jab gets the green light.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid says they're trying to secure more doses in the first batch that arrives here:

File image: Paul Reid/RollingNews