Gardai Urge Dublin & Mayo Fans To Comply With Covid 19 Guidelines During All Ireland Football Final

Gardai are urging Dublin and Mayo GAA fans to comply with covid-19 guidelines this Saturday when the two counties meet in the All-Ireland football final.

They have been in touch with pubs in both counties to ensure that all regulations are followed before, during and after the game.

High visibility patrols will be carried out by Gardai throughout the day in key locations in Mayo and Dublin.

Gardai say there was a high level of compliance last weekend for the hurling final, and are hopeful they will see the same this weekend.