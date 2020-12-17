Listen: Justice Minister Again Forced To Defend Woulfe Appointment.

The Justice Minister has been forced to again defend her role in the appointment of Seamus Woulfe to the Supreme Court.

Documents released to the Irish Times under the Freedom of Information Act reveal further details about the events leading up to Minister Helen McEntee making the recommendation.

The newspaper reports that the Minister requested to put the appointment on the cabinet agenda at least five days before consulting with the Taoiseach, Tanaiste and Green Party Leader.

However shortly before the meeting began it was removed from the agenda.

Minister McEntee says the decision was made because she had not received all of the names in sufficient time.

File image; Helen McEntee/RollingNews