HSE Puts Drug Needed By Kildare Man Back On Its Agenda.

The HSE is now considering a drug needed by Kildare photogragher, Pat Tinsley, after interventions by Senator Fiona O’Loughlin and Minister of State, Martin Heydon, and a 4, 000 signature petition.

Pat is suffering from a rare, fatal and debilitating illness, hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (hATTR amyloidosis.

Patisiran is used to treat hATTR amyloidosis but is not available in Ireland although it is available in NI, the UK, the US and in many other European countries.

The drug was listed on the agenda for July’s meeting of the HSE Drug’s Group when it was hoped the HSE might approve the reimbursement of Patisiran.

Patrisiran is firmly back on the agenda now for the January 2021 meeting.

Pat says "I am so grateful to everyone who has helped me and the other people who suffer from this horrible disease. Particular thanks must go to the Senator Fiona O’Loughlin who has spoken about my need to access Patisrian in the Seanad (Senator O’Loughlin raised the issue again on December 16). Thanks also to Deputy Martin Heydon who has made several representations on my behalf to the HSE and to my friends and family. It is due to their help and representation that Patisiran currently sits as the third item for consideration on the draft January Drugs Group Agenda. "