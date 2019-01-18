The Eleven To Two Show

Prince Philip Shocked, But Unhurt, Following Crash.

: 01/18/2019 - 10:39
Author: Ciara Plunkett
In the UK, Prince Philip is said to have been left 'very shocked' but unhurt after crashing his car on one of the Queen's Estates.

The 97 year old was behind the wheel in Norfolk, when it collided with another car.

Images from the scene showed one of the cars on its side.

The prince and the driver of the other car were breathalysed - but both results were negative.

Edmund King, who is the President of the AA in the UK, says there are protocols in place for elderly drivers.

 

