The construction industry is predicted to grow by 20 per cent this year.

A report from engineering multi-national AECOM says output should reach 24 billion euro in 2019.

Three quarters of industry leaders surveyed by the firm said they were positive about the future of the industry here.

But only 15 per cent said they were equipped to deal with a growing skills shortage.

Housing output is due to increase again this year.



Stock image: Pixabay