The University of Limerick will confer honorary doctorates on the band members of The Cranberries today.

Limerick natives Noel Hogan, Mike Hogan and Fergal Lawlor will be in attendance to receive their awards.

A special posthumous award will also be presented to the family of lead singer Dolores O'Riordan, three days after the first anniversary of her death.



File image: Dolores O'Riordan/RollingNews.