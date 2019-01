In the UK,

The Labour leader has dismissed the British Prime Minister's cross-party talks on Brexit as a "stunt".

Jeremy Corbyn is the only party leader not to have met with Theresa May - he's refusing to do so until she rules out a 'no-deal' Brexit.

Mrs May says that's "not within the government's power".

Labour's Yvette Cooper is the Home Affairs Committee chairwoman and says the UK government must be more flexible.