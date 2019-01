A GAA club is raffling off two graveyard plots to raise money for the club.

Corduff Gaels in Monaghan are holding the raffle tomorrow where they'll auction off the graveyard plot for two of your choice in the local Corduff or Raferagh Cemetaries.

Other prizes include VIP All Ireland football tickets and two Six Nations tickets.

The club hopes the raffle will raise the 50 thousand euro it needs to pay off debts it owes for a new complex and pitches.

Stock image.