Half a dozen mobile phone black spots have been identified in Kildare.

The sites were found and mapped following the establishment of a taskforce in 2017.

This body asked all local authorities to find areas of no service, nd identify infrastructure that could potentially be used to improve telecommunications.

The number found in Kildare, 6, is lower than in Wicklow and Meath.

17 local authorities took part in the mapping project.

Stock image.