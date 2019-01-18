K Drive

Cannabis Valued At €360,000 Seized In Waterford.

: 01/18/2019 - 17:30
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Cannabis thought to be worth €360,000 has been seized in Waterford.

450 plants were found growing in a building at Riverstown Business Park in Tramore earlier today.

A man in his forties arrested at the scene is being held at Tramore Garda Station.

