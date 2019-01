A friend of the man who died on a street in Belfast city centre overnight says he came to the north from Dublin seeking a better life.

A support worker found the body of a man, believed to be in his 30s, in high street at around 8.30 this morning.

Police say a post mortem will take place, and the cause of death is still unknown.

Jolene told Q Radio the man was popular with people who found themselves in a similar difficult situation.