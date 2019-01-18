K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Man Jailed For Life For The Attempted Murder Of His Ex-Girlfriend.

: 01/18/2019 - 17:41
Author: Ciara Plunkett
criminal_courts_of_justice_2.jpg

A 39 year old man, whose gun jammed when he tried to shoot his ex-girlfriend, has been jailed for 8 years.

Gerard Mooney from Dublin but with a previous address in Castlerea in Roscommon was on bail when he pointed the gun in his former partner’s face.

The court heard he became obsessive after their relationship broke down and he called her more than 250 times over a number of days.

He pleaded guilty to attempted murder with the Judge noting personal relationships can be the most dangerous place for victims.
 

 

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!