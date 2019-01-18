Man Jailed For Life For The Attempted Murder Of His Ex-Girlfriend.

A 39 year old man, whose gun jammed when he tried to shoot his ex-girlfriend, has been jailed for 8 years.

Gerard Mooney from Dublin but with a previous address in Castlerea in Roscommon was on bail when he pointed the gun in his former partner’s face.

The court heard he became obsessive after their relationship broke down and he called her more than 250 times over a number of days.

He pleaded guilty to attempted murder with the Judge noting personal relationships can be the most dangerous place for victims.



