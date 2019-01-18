K Drive

3 Men Jailed For Blowing Up A Shop, Killing 5 People.

: 01/18/2019 - 17:43
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Three men who killed five people by blowing up a shop in England have been jailed for life.

They tried to scam an insurance company by setting the store in Leicester alight with several litres of petrol. 

One of them left his girlfriend to die, claiming she knew too much. 
 

