KCC HQ And Its Athy Offices To Extend Opening Hours To Facilitate Voter Registration For #GE2020.

Kildare County Council's HQ, and its offices in Athy, are extending opening hours to facilitate voter registration.

Its because of the "short statutory timelines" ahead of the General Election on February 8th.

KCC notes that "If you are already on the live Register of Electors (2019/2020), you are entitled to vote. In addition, if you are on the Supplementary Register you may vote too."

If you are not on the live or supplementary Register you need to complete a RFA2 and return it to Kildare County Council by Wednesday, January 22nd.

The extended opening hours are to "facilitate the verification and/or receipt of forms only"

Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas will be open late tonight and tomorrow, and on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; likewise, with offices in Athy.

KCC will also open on Saturday.

Links to relevant forms, and full details of additional opening hours are available on Kfmradio.com