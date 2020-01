Kildare County Council is being called upon to provide funding for an initiative to encourage businesses and home owners on the main streets in the towns and villages in the Athy Municipal District, to have floral window boxes to improve the visual impact and to support biodiversity.

The motion has been proposed by Fianna Fail Cllr. Veralouise Behan.

It will be discussed at the next meeting of the Athy MD, which takes place on Monday at 11am.