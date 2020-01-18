KCC Say There Are A Number Of Factors To Consider With Regards To A Car Park In Kilcullen.

At the recent Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District Meeting, there were calls for Kildare County Council to provide a public car park for the town of Kilcullen.

The motion was proposed by Fine Gael Cllr. Tracey O'Dwyer.

In its report, KCC outlined that, in order to provide a car park as requested, it will require land, adequate infrastructure, funding, enforcement resources etc.

The MD members will also need to consider if the proposed car park is to be pay parking which will require a parking bye-law.

If it is not to be a pay parking car park, the members will need to consider how issues around enforcement and how the car park is going to be maintained and funded in the long term.

