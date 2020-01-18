Saturday Sportsbeat

Air Quality Monitoring Station To Be Installed In Leixlip This Year.

: 01/18/2020 - 12:49
Author: Eoin Beatty
leixlip_main_street.png

At the recent Celbridge-Leixlip Municipal District Meeting, Green Cllr. Vanessa Liston asked Kildare County Council to confirm its plans with regard to monitoring air quality in the Municipal District in 2020.

At present, there is an air quality monitoring station in Celbridge which monitors particulate matter (PM2.5 & PM10 ) on a real time basis.

The air quality is generally compliant with the Air Quality Standards.

The council, in collaboration with the EPA and the HSE, plan to add a further air quality monitoring station during 2020 in Leixlip.

The EPA manage the National Ambient Air Quality Network and the real time data from the air quality monitoring stations can be accessed here
 

