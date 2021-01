460,000 people will receive the pandemic unemployment tomorrow, the highest figure recorded since June.

The number of payments being issued this week marks a rise of almost 62,000 since last Tuesday.

The increase includes just over 24,000 construction workers who have lost their jobs as a result of the new covid-19 restrictions.

Meanwhile, the number of people in receipt of Enhanced Illness Benefit has climbed to more than 10,400, which is over 4,000 more than last week.